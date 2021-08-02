Douglas Co. Health Dept. weekend report shows uptick in COVID cases; more than previous weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 199 additional COVID-19 cases since its last report on Friday. A week ago, the department reported 137 cases.

With the newly-reported cases, the county’s total is now at 73,705 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. No additional death certificates were received so the total remains at 737.

The report comes after a week of increasing numbers throughout last week.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy with 386 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 66% rate with 114 beds available. There were 77 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 31 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Seventeen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



