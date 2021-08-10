UNMC physician urges mask-wearing in children

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Going into the school season, one UNMC infectious diseases physician said masking is of the utmost importance since kids under 12 can't get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jasmine Marcelin said the best way to keep kids safe is a series of layered mitigation strategies — the first one being face mask coverings for children.

"Children and teachers and staff alike should be wearing masks while they are in school... classroom situations that are close quarters, many times, there are not a lot of windows in these classrooms. Children are not 6 ft apart from each other," said Marcelin.

She added kids will follow what the adults will do.

Since face masks are kids' only means of protection, adults should still be wearing them.

RELATED: OPS approves resolution requiring masks in school | Papillion La Vista Community Schools will not require masks this school year

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.