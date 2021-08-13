Unvaccinated person over 75 dies of COVID-19 in Douglas County; 158 more cases reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), another unvaccinated COVID-19 patient in the county has died.

The department said the person who died was over the age of 75. With the additional death, the total in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now at 742. The total number of reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 75,207,

Pediatric beds continue to be at capacity “mostly due to the RSV outbreak” and two pediatric patients are still listed as hospitalized.

MORE ON RSV: Douglas County Health Department seeing 'atypical' spike of Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases; leading to limited bed space for pediatric COVID patients

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 84% occupancy with 242 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 60 beds available. There were 121 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 36 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were six additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Fourteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Weekend vaccination clinics: Saturday: Old Market Farmer’s Market, 519 S. 11th St., 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Black Men United Food Pantry, 4200 N. 30th St., 8 a.m.-noon. Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette St., noon-2 p.m. Sunday: UNO’s Scott Hall, 6510 Pine Street, 1-4 p.m. Monday: Skutt Catholic High School, 3131 S. 156th St., 1-4 p.m. Brownell Talbot School, 400 Happy Hollow Blvd., 2-4 pm



