VNA hosts drive-thru vaccine clinic Wednesday morning; drawing for $500 gift card from NFM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Carol Patrick, Vice President of the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA), says that the organization is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be outside VNA headquarters at 125th Street and West Center Road. The shot can be received without leaving your car, Patrick explained.

NFM has donated a $500 gift card for one lucky person and anyone who receives a vaccine during the clinic can enter their name in the drawing to win the prize. Scooters, Hurts Donuts and Hiland Dairy are providing snacks and drinks. The first 100 participants will receive a VNA gift bag (valued at $100).

Patrick said that it's a good time for 12 to 18-year-olds to get COVID-19 vaccine before starting school. Pfizer, which is approved for that age group, will be available. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also available at the Wednesday clinic for adults. Since it only requires one shot, instead of two, she said the J & J vaccine might be ideal for some people.

Nurses can be available to answer questions for those who have concerns or might be hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccines. Patrick said to reach out to her at VNA and she'll connect people with a nurse who can address concerns. She said that people are reluctant to get the vaccine for a variety of reasons. Some were "on the fence" about it, but are now concerned about the spread of the more contagious delta variant. Others are hesitant because they've heard misinformation about the vaccine or the virus. Some people simply haven't gotten around to getting the vaccine and a drive-thru clinic can make it easy for them.

Patrick also mentioned that VNA has been partnering with the Douglas County Health Department since the vaccines were first made available. She said 60 nurses have been working with the county to administer vaccines, including bringing vaccines to patients who are home-bound.

Learn more on the VNA website: vnatoday.org

or call: (402) 930-4000



