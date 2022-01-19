BREAKING: Bellevue Public Schools schedules days without school due to staffing shortages

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday evening, Bellevue Public Schools became the latest district in the Omaha metro to schedule days without classes.

The no school days are being called COVID Relief Days, as BPS says it has seen a "rapid increase in positive Covid cases" which has caused a "point of concern regarding sufficient staff in our buildings to keep schools safely open."

The first no school day will be next Friday, Jan. 28, followed by Jan. 31 and Feb. 11.

The BPS release recognized that the change in school scheduling may be challenging for families. However, BPS Foundation Kids' Time consolidated sites will remain open on the COVID Relief Days, and student activities and athletics at the high school and middle school levels will continue as planned until further notice.

