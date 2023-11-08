In Shenandoah, public library programs extend beyond books; Teddy Roosevelt performance on Thursday

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (KMTV) — The Shenandoah Public Library is hosting a performance historian Joe Wiegand, who is a Teddy Roosevelt repriser, on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. In addition to books and educational performances, the library gives access to technology, experiences and even household items. Libraries have changed dramatically from many of our childhoods.



Everything from board games and cake pans to blood pressure cuffs and slide projectors can be checked out from the library. "The train is the most popular cake pan because every little boy wants train cake," said library director, Carrie Falk.

Laser printers and 3D printers are available for patrons' projects in addition to computers, printers and copiers.

Weigand's performance as Teddy Roosevelt is different for every community. He spoke to me from Oskaloosa, Iowa where he mentioned some of the Iowans who were connected to T.R.: "Theodore Roosevelt, like any of us that tries to do good, couldn't have done it by himself...and in the first rank are some tremendous Iowans."

Learn more about the Shenandoah Library: shenandoah.lib.ia.us

Learn more about Joe Weigand: teddyrooseveltshow.com



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm not entirely sure that I still remember how to play Jenga. At least, at least not well. I'm southwest Iowa reporter Katrina Markel and I'm at the Shenandoah Public Library where I learned that a lot of small-town libraries offer their communities much more than simply books.

"One of the things that we're most excited about, that we've gotten recently, is that we have gotten passes to places up in Omaha," said Carrie Falk, the Shenandoah Public Library Director. "So, we have a Fontenelle Forest pass, we have a pass to Lauritzen Gardens, and we have a pass to the Omaha Children's Museum and we're working on getting some others."

From board games to laser printers, Falk says public libraries have expanded.

"Every time I talk to somebody they're like, 'Oh, I didn't know you had that.'"

In addition to technology — there's what Falk calls 'a library of things.'

They also host live performances.

Friends of the library found additional resources for a Teddy Roosevelt Repriser — he's performing Thursday night.

"...I like Teddy Roosevelt, so it was something I was more than willing to support," said Amy Zoellars, a friend of the Shenandoah Public Library.

Historian and Performer Joe Wiegand plays T.R. he's likely to share stories about Iowans who worked with Roosevelt.

"It's fun to have something completely different that people are looking forward to, and this has created a lot of buzz, which is nice."

Falk says area libraries help each other with programs - the Council Bluffs Library found Joe Wiegand. He'll perform on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile…

Just hanging out in Shenandoah, Iowa. I'm Katrina Markel for 3 News Now.

