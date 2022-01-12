Millard Public Schools asks for help to fight pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On a Tuesday busy with talks of mask mandates for the City of Omaha, elsewhere in the metro school districts were taking note.

Elkhorn Public School District announced a mandatory mask mandate for its students, but Millard Public Schools took a slightly different approach that appealed to parents and students alike to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

"As we move forward, we are asking for your help," Millard Public Schools said in an email to families. "Throughout the pandemic the middle and high schools have sent close contact letters to families when students have been seated near a positive individual. As we move forward, out of an abundance of caution we are asking everyone in the secondary schools to act as a close contact."

Millard Public Schools is appealing to families to be careful and take a "layered approach" to do so. Masking is recommended, but individual students can quite literally take measures into their own hands with frequent hand-washing, plus social distancing when applicable.

From the district's end, MPS said it is continually running ventilation, sanitizing buildings and keeping a positive COVID case count per school.

