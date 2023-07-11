NFM annual Teacher Rug Giveaway this Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — NFM’s annual Teacher Rug Giveaway is this Saturday, July 15 at 9 a.m.

It's always a popular event and, based on what 3 News Now saw last year, teachers should get to Nebraska Furniture Mart early if they'd like a free rug for their classroom.

The store also said: "While NFM’s showroom opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, teachers will be allowed to shop the showroom beginning at 9 a.m. In addition to a free rug (while supplies last), teachers will receive a discount throughout the weekend on all of their shopping at NFM."

