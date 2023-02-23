Omaha Public Schools announces new interim superintendent

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Public Schools announced that Matthew Ray will be the interim superintendent during the board of education meeting on Wednesday night.

Ray will be taking the place of Dr. Cheryl Logan, who is stepping down at the end of the school year, until a permanent superintendent is hired.

He currently serves as deputy superintendent for OPS. Ray's appointment will be approved next month after contact negotiations.

