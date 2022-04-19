OPS board votes unanimously to move forward with new disciplinary policy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Board members for the Omaha Public Schools voted unanimously to move forward with proposed changes towards discipline district-wide on Monday.

As 3 News Now previously reported, the changes would include a multi-level approach to discipline. In addition, the changes would include a modification to how the district would handle cases of self defense during altercations of a serious nature on school grounds.

The new policy would not guarantee students would be able to use self defense as way to avoid disciplinary actions if they've been in a fight.

Community members voiced concerns the policy could affect some students more than others.

"My interpretation of this means that even if a student was genuinely defending themselves from another student, then they could be expelled," said speaker Brianna Full. "This worries me because of the disproportionate rates of discipline among our students of color, low income students and students with learning disabilities."

OPS board members addressed the concerns at the meeting and stated the current language reads self-defense MAY not be used to avoid potential disciplinary actions.

OPS board members said part of the proposed changes includes taking claims of self-defense on a case-by-case basis and fully investigating before making a final decision about disciplinary action.

The OPS Board is set to approve the proposed changes at their next board meeting.

