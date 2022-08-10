Ralston kindergartners begin educational journey on Wednesday

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Almost all of the K-12 students in the metro will return to school this week or the next. However, some aren’t returning but starting.

"This is the real deal, this is kindergarten,” parent Raebecca Warner said.

“Controlled chaos,” Wildewood Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Emily Flannery said. “It’s a lot of fun, it’s a little crazy but really exciting”

Wildewood Elementary’s first official day of school is Wednesday.

However, it was day one for the school’s new kindergarten students.

“It brings out so many emotions for families, and students, and teachers,” Wildewood Elementary Principal Ashley Holmes said. “It’s exciting for all of us to come together again and reconnect and start to build new memories and connections.”

The early start gives the kiddos the opportunity to adjust to a new building, new people and the new norm.

"We’re really excited. She was up extra early,” Warner said. “We’ve just been waiting at home until it was time to go to school.”

"Being a part of that memory of the first day of school is awesome,” Flannery said.

The first step the little ones will take this year and beyond.

"There’s so much growth in Kindergarten. Some of them come in still working on their letters, and by the end of the year they are reading words,” Flannery said. “Just watching that growth is amazing and getting to watch them continue their career from kindergarten all the way to sixth grade is pretty awesome.”

“It’s really, truly the start of an amazing journey for these kids,” Holmes said.

It was also day one for Ralston Community Schools’ preschool, 7th grade and first-year high school students.

All the district’s students will return to school for the first official day Wednesday.

