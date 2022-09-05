Ralston schools' mother-daughter teacher combos: 'I was proud as a parent, but I'm proud as an educator'

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Ralston Public Schools is a tight-knit district.

"We have that small-town feeling in the middle of a big city," Meadows Elementary preschool teacher Susan Morice said.

"Everyone becomes a family,” Mockingbird Elementary second grade teacher Melissa Yost said. “Everyone takes care of one another — we call ourselves a 'Ramily.'"

For four of the district’s educators, ‘Ramily’ — a play on the school's ram mascot — is quite literally family.

"I was proud as a parent, but I'm proud as an educator,” Susan said about her daughter. “She wanted to be a teacher, the same thing I am."

"The staff, the kids, the administration have all embraced her and helped raise her,” Melissa said about her daughter. “So really the next step was for her to join this Ramily. It was perfect."

Melissa Yost is in her 17th year teaching. While her daughter Sydney Yost is in her very first.

"I didn't want any other district besides Ralston," Sydney, who teaches kindergarten at Karen Western Elementary, said.

To say the two were excited when she was informed that she got the job would be an understatement.

"I think I was crying when I called you, I was so excited," Sydney said to her mom.

"You were, you were," Melissa replied.

The phone call between Susan Morice and her daughter Emma Morice, who is a fourth grade teacher at Seymour Elementary, was very similar.

"I was so excited I actually teared up a bit because it was all so surreal," Emma said.

"More than teared up, I just cried," her mother replied.

Susan is in her 18th year, while Emma is in her second.

Both Emma and Sydney say it was the passion they saw in teaching from their parents that led them to the classroom.

Classrooms of their own now.

"It's been kind of fun because she's always come to my classroom to help me set up and for her to have her own has been a lot of fun," Melissa said.

"Yeah, you had to come to my classroom and help me set up," Sydney added with a laugh.

The younger teachers have an early advantage as they transition into their careers.

"She has the experience and has probably been through the same things or similar," Sydney said.

"It was really comforting for me starting my first year,” Emma said. “It kind of relieved any pressure or anxiety I had about being new."

Beyond the advantages, it's the bond that was already strong between the mothers and daughters, which became even stronger.

"We talk to each other every morning and every afternoon," Susan said.

A journey they all get to share together

"I've never wanted to go anywhere else. I've wanted to stay here and work with these families because as you work here for a long time you get to see — here's the first child, here's the second child, here's the third child,” Susan said. “I love that feeling. I want her to have that same experience because it's amazing."

"Her kids are going to be so lucky to be in her class," Melissa said.

The Ramily family doesn't stop there. There are also two mother-daughter para-professional combos that work in the district as well.

