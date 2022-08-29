Student protest at Bellevue West High School following use of racial slur in a classroom

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Public Schools (BPS) sent a message to families on Monday morning alerting the community to what the district described as "a group of students peacefully gathered" following the use of a racial slur in a classroom last week.

BPS called the classroom remark at the heart of this protest "an offensive and inappropriate racial slur." Students and a parent told 3 News Now that it was a teacher who uttered the slur.

The district says the incident led to students becoming disruptive and the school was briefly placed in "Hold," according to the email, in order to "mitigate" the situation.

3 News Now photojournalist Bo Peterson observed students who appeared to be walking out of class and protesting outside the school. There was a police presence, but it appeared to be small.

Message that was sent to Bellevue West High School families

