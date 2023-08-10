Three Omaha elementary schools cut special education services leaving families with tough choices

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Teacher staffing shortages are a problem schools are facing nationwide. Here in Omaha, OPS has cut special education services from three elementary schools — Martin Luther King Elementary, Walnut Hill Elementary and Central Park Elementary.

For Alicia Garcia, this left her with two choices for her daughter, Rylee, who attended King Elementary. She could either transfer her nine-year-old or keep her at King Elementary and withdraw her need for special education services. With an individual education plan, ADHD and ODD, Garcia made the decision to transfer her daughter.

"She is very high functioning. She needs one-on-one attention a lot because she gets overwhelmed by all the kids in her class and all the work she needs done," said Garcia.

Garcia is just one of the 140 families that will also have to make a decision for their kids.

"We recognize that this isn't ideal. We were doing all due diligence to ensure that we could have staff in those schools because we know transitioning to a new school might not be something a family wants to do," said OPS Chief Academic Officer Susan Christopherson.

On Monday, families received an email notifying them of the change. It was then followed by a personal phone call on Tuesday to discuss their options.

"I'm feeling a little overwhelmed because I don't know the school hours, I don't have a school supply list yet so I mean — school's like in a week and I haven't gotten anything for them yet because I don't know what they need," said Garcia.

Both Rylee and her sister will attend Chandlier View Elementary in Bellevue. For Garcia, this means a 15-minute commute every day compared to the two-minute walk she previously took to bring Rylee to school. This transition comes after only living in Omaha for about one year.

"So, that's why I was hoping this year would be better because she'd be with the same teachers and everything but since we're moving it's like, we have to start that process all over again," said Garcia about moving schools.

With school a week away, Garcia hasn't told her daughters they'll be attending a new school yet. She said they'll be sad, but she thinks it's the right thing to do to provide Rylee with the services she needs.

OPS has met with staff from the schools impacted and said they're eager to welcome the new students as they start the year.

