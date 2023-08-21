UNO students say there are pros and cons of parking on Elmwood Park Road

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the first day of class for students at the University of Nebraska Omaha. On top of any first day jitters, there's also the heat and it's a long walk for some who choose to park off-campus.

Some students park on Elmwood Park Road, which has its pros and cons. The parking is free but with the temperature feel of over 100 degrees, some students are feeling the burn on their way to classes.

"It's a little far and I didn't realize how hot it would be," said first-year student, Sulema Nungaray.

"Honestly, I'd be sweating every day I go to class," said junior, Laura Barrera. "Like this is the first day and I'm already sweating buckets in there."

As hot as it is, the heat isn't the only obstacle students have to deal with.

"I'd say the only downhill is probably the hill, going up and down; well, going down is easier than going up but yeah," said sophomore, Emi Bernal.

The road fills up fast, meaning students have to get there early to claim their spots. Many also park here to avoid having to pay for a parking permit.

"Those parking tickets are very pricey so I'd just rather be down here and do a little walk," said Barrera.

When it comes to the hot weather, a tall hill and a long walk, most are being smart by staying hydrated.

"I think I've filled this three times already and I'm already halfway done so I'm just staying hydrated because that's all I can really do," said sophomore, Peighton Yoakam.

At the end of the day, these students are choosing their battles by saving money.

"I'm all big for saving money so," said Nungaray.

