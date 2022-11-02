Douglas County voter turnout prediction for 2022 statewide Gubernatorial General Election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian W. Kruse predicted the voter turnout for the 2022 Statewide Gubernatorial General Election.

Read the press release below:

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian W. Kruse predicts a voter turnout for the 2022 Statewide Gubernatorial General Election of 57 percent for Douglas County.

A turnout of 57 percent would result in 204,716 votes cast. As of October 31, 2022, 359,151 Douglas County residents were registered to vote, including 135,360 Democrats, 127,593 Republicans, 5,812 Libertarians, 1,372 Legal Marijuana NOW, and 89,014 Nonpartisans.

“Voters should be assured that elections in Douglas County and across Nebraska are safe and secure,” said Kruse. “I encourage voters to have their voices heard on everything from state and local offices to special issues.”

The voter turnouts for previous statewide gubernatorial general elections were 40.2 percent in 2010, 45.0 percent in 2014, and 57.7 percent in 2018.

The Statewide Gubernatorial General Election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polls are open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Voters may confirm their information, such as political districts and polling place, as well as view their sample ballot, by visiting our website at www.votedouglascounty.com and entering their house number and zip code in the “Find Your Voting Information” area. Voters may also call the Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) during business hours (Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).

All early voting ballots must be received by the Douglas County Election Commission, either at its office or at one of the drop box locations, by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At this date, voters are discouraged from returning ballots via the US Postal Service due to extended processing times. Ballot drop box locations are listed on the instruction sheet included with every early voting ballot and are posted at www.votedouglascounty.com.

Voters are encouraged to return their ballots as soon as they feel comfortable making their choices. Kruse encourages voters to return their ballots this weekend to one of the official convenient drop boxes if they are ready to do so.

