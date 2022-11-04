Former President Trump holds rally to stump for Iowa candidates

Watch Now

Former President Donald Trump was in Sioux City on Thursday to give support to Iowan candidates running for re-election.
Posted at 10:31 PM, Nov 03, 2022
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KMTV) — Former President Donald Trump was in Sioux City on Thursday to give support to Iowan candidates running for re-election.

A lineup of guest speakers took the stage, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds.

"As a farmer himself, Chuck is a fierce defender of Iowa farmers. And he is critical, I mean he is so critical in defending your interests when the farm bills are written,” said Trump.

Trump had no trouble getting supporters to show their support too encouraging them to embrace that they are quote "one movement, one people, one family."

