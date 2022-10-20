Iowa voter information: Register, find your polling place, bring ID

Iowa voters have until Oct. 24 to pre-register to vote in the 2022 general election. There is also an election day voter registration process in Iowa.

According to the state's voteready.iowa.gov website:

"Completed voter registrations may be mailed to your county auditor and must be received by 5:00 p.m. CT on October 24 or must be postmarked on or before October 24. Registrations submitted online must be completed at or before 11:59 p.m. CT on October 24.

When pre-registering to vote at your county auditor’s office or by mail, you’ll need either your driver’s license, non-operator ID, or to know the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

When pre-registering to vote online, you’ll need either your driver’s license or non-operator ID, and the last FIVE digits of your Social Security Number."

Voters who need to register on the day of the election should go to the polling place for their new address with government-issued I.D. and proof of residence, such as a utility bill or paystub.



The ACLU of Iowa provides guides for voters including answering questions about voter ID requirements, who is eligible to vote and voter rights: aclu-ia.org/en/vote

