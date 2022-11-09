MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional

and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County.

For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results

The first of the #Midterms2022 ballots in Douglas County are just rolling up to the Election Commissions office. 🗳 @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/qecDOqj8sY — Molly Hudson (@MollyHudson22) November 9, 2022

Nebraska's Governor Race Update

2022 Midterms: Nebraska Governor Race Update

Pillen Campaign Interview

Pillen Campaign Interview

Carol Blood Interview

Carol Blood Interview

Those gathered at @Blood4G’s watch party erupted at the initial results in Nebraska’s governor race, and later erupted again as MSNBC showed the race as too early to call. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/ZashNmejYF — Aaron Hegarty (@A_a_ron_Heg) November 9, 2022

Nebraska 2nd Congressional District Race Update

Nebraska 2nd Congressional District Race Update

The first results are starting to roll in and right now Democrat Tony Vargas has taken an early lead in Nebraskans second congressional district. Bacon’s campaign expected Vargas to surge early but believes the congressman will pull away later in the night. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/izfnqcbBDb — Alex Whitney (@AlexWhitneyTV) November 9, 2022

Iowa Governor's Race

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term Tuesday, campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state's economy to defeat Democrat Deidre DeJear.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.