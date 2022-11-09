Watch Now

Election 2022

MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa

KMTV
Posted at 8:31 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 21:47:20-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional
and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County.

For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results

Nebraska's Governor Race Update

Pillen Campaign Interview

Carol Blood Interview

Nebraska 2nd Congressional District Race Update

Iowa Governor's Race

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term Tuesday, campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state's economy to defeat Democrat Deidre DeJear.

