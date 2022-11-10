Nebraska lawmakers eye abortion restrictions, strict voter ID law after strong showing by state conservatives

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While we’re still waiting for results in a few races, we generally know Republicans had a good night in Nebraska.

Jim Pillen will be governor. It appears the GOP captured about 31 seats in the legislature with the chance to even get to a filibuster-proof 33-seat majority; two races are still pending.

We’re not going to have a clear picture until at least Friday and maybe longer. But we know there will be enough Republicans to get at least close, if not pass, a litany of items on conservatives' wish lists for years. That includes an abortion ban.

After his victory last night Governor-elect Pillen was adamant that he’s seeking some type of abortion ban.

“This is not a conversation about in-vitro fertilization. It is not about embryos, (or) a patient-doctor relationship. It’s not about preventative prophylactics. It is simply about stopping the murder of babies growing in mother's wombs.”

Governor Pete Ricketts decided to skip a special session and wait until 2023 to pass some type of ban.

Senator Tom Briese of Albion tells me conservatives have yet to settle what type of ban they’re going to go after whether it’s a full ban with few if any exceptions or a 15-week ban with exceptions.

“We also have to make sure we are reasonable in our efforts and we make something that most Nebraskans can support, a reasonable pro-life legislation needs to be the target,” said Briese.

Expect many Democrats in the legislature to fight them, including newly elected Jane Raybould of Lincoln. Although, she says she'd be in favor of letting the voters decide in two or four years.

“That is something that I would certainly be willing to support — to take it out to a vote of the people,” said Raybould.

That approach appears to have shown that voters in Kentucky and Kansas don’t want a ban after recent elections. This is one of a couple of things Planned Parenthood of Nebraska takes solace in.

“They reflect what we know about Nebraska, which is the majority of Nebraska supports safe and legal abortion access,” said Adell Burk, senior manager for public affairs at Planned Parenthood of Nebraska.

Nebraska residents also passed a voter ID law Tuesday and it’s now up to the legislature to actually create the rules. Briese tells me that’s why the open races in Omaha and Lincoln are very important as either would give the GOP a filibuster-proof majority.

“Having 33 votes allows us to make voter ID very restrictive,” said Briese.

Raybould wants to make sure Nebraska residents or cities and counties are not on the hook for paying for ID cards.

“Is this going to be another unfunded mandate from the cities and the counties funding this type of photo identification?” said Raybould.

Other items on the GOP wish list include a bill allowing permitless carry of a handgun and more tax cuts, especially property taxes.

“The outcome of the election is a good sign for Nebraska taxpayers,” said Briese.

