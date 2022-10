Nebraska voter tips and tools for Nov. 8 general election

LINCOLN, — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen outlined what to expect at polls for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. The polls will be open Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Check your voter registration and polling place. You can check the status of your voter registration and the location of your polling place by contacting your county election office or logging onto votercheck.necvr.ne.gov. If you voted early by mail, or have to complete a provisional ballot on Election Day, you can go to the same website to check the status of your ballot.

Change of address. If you have moved within your county, but have not updated your voter registration, you can still vote. You will need to go to your new precinct, to obtain a provisional ballot. To identify the polling place for your current address, go to votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.

Be Prepared Before going to the polls; try to become informed about the candidates and issues on the ballot. Sample ballots are printed in the newspapers and posted on county websites.

Campaigning prohibited Campaign items such as buttons, stickers, and T-shirts are not allowed in a polling place. It is illegal to campaign within 200 feet of a polling site. Campaign signs can be installed on private property within 200 feet of a polling site, provided that the property does not include where the polling place is located.

Conduct at the Polls. To maintain proper decorum at the polls, it is requested that you turn off your cell phones and other electronic devices. Phone conversations or loud bell tones can be distracting to others. Ballot selfies should be allowed in polling places; however, photos should only be taken of your own ballot and not someone else’s.

Respect your poll workers

Be patient, many poll workers might be new this year

Be sure to thank your poll worker for their service

Special accommodations and assistance If you require special assistance to vote at your polling site, let the poll worker know. Curbside help is available for those who have difficulty walking or utilizing assistive devices. Ballot marketing devices are available for use with specially designed machines. Those features can also help those with hearing or vision difficulties. Be sure to let a poll worker know what accommodations you might need.

Provisional Ballots If you happen to lose a ballot, spoil it, or have not received your early ballot by Election Day, you can still vote with a provisional ballot at your polling place. That ballot will be counted once it is confirmed that no other ballots have been cast for you.

Unofficial results for statewide races will be posted and refreshed at 8 pm on the Secretary of State website sos.nebraska.gov.

