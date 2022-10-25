New PAC forms before election to oppose Nebraska Board of Education candidates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For years now parents upset with Sex Ed Standards and proficiency scores have filled state board of education meetings, demanding something change.

Four critics of the Board’s policy decisions have decided to run for the board themselves and have built well-organized and funded campaigns, calling themselves the Dream Team.

But some educators say the dream team would be a nightmare for Nebraska’s education system.

“The Dream Team, or Extreme Team, they say that public education is not doing its job. It's doing pretty well in Nebraska despite the COVID,” said De Tonack with Trust Nebraska Teachers.

De Tonack is a career educator and former Nebraska Teacher of the Year award winner.

She is a part of a new political action group, formed just before the election that opposes what she describes as extremist views by Dream Team members.

A label that Dream Team member Marni Hodgens says couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“This is nonsense and it is nothing more than an attempt to deflect and distract from the things that have been happening on my opponent's watch,” said Hodgen.

Marni’s opponent, Deborah Neary, is one of the four candidates being supported by Trust Nebraska Teachers.

She says she isn’t familiar with the PAC but does agree with its message.

“The people that are saying that teachers are groomers and schools are hurting our children. That information is dangerous, it's going to keep us from hiring a good education commissioner and will harm the way schools conduct their business,” said Neary.

The Dream Team is backed by some of the biggest spenders this election cycle, Protect Nebraska Children and the Nebraska Federation for Children.

With it being formed so close to the election it is very unlikely that Trust Nebraska Teachers will be able to match the dollars being spent by these groups, but that isn’t an issue to Trust Nebraska Teachers.

“You know what it really takes? Knowledge and heart. And Nebraskans have both of those. So what we do is encourage you to vote with a knowledge and trust with Nebraska Teachers,” said Tonack.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.