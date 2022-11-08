Watch Now

Polls open in Douglas County for Tuesday midterm elections

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse urges preparedness on election day.
Posted at 8:01 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 09:10:04-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The polls are now open in Douglas County.

3 News Now reporter Ron Johnson went to the Douglas County Election Commission on Tuesday morning to talk with Election Commissioner Brian Kruse who discussed election security and voter preparedness.

Polls are open through 8 p.m.

To find your voting information, visit this website.

