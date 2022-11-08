Pottawattamie County voters open up about top issues on the ballot; share concerns about extremism

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — On Election Day there will be 40 precincts open in Pottawattamie County — from Carter Lake To Walnut. But the Election Day fervor is kicking in for voters eager to share their voices.

In the county, early voters are heading to the courthouse to cast their ballots.

There are all kinds of issues voters care about like inflation, immigration, financing and public education.

"The economy and the prices are very important to me. And I think we can make some corrections," voter Gail Hunter said.

"The southern border's wide open. That's an issue for me," voter Dean Wood said.

"We need more paras in our schools to help out the teachers and then they need more programs for our teens," voter Amber Owens said.

Council Bluffs residents are casting their ballots based on the issues most important to them.

"I'm a real estate agent; so what's going on with housing in our local community and what opportunities our local residents have," voter Blake Hunter said.

Voters share concerns about extremism on all sides.

"I'm not in favor of all this woke ideology stuff that's going out. I think it's silly," Gail said.

"I'm very concerned about the Republican extremism that I see nationally, but also locally," voter Cindi Keithley said.

Keithley is noticing a shift in state voting trends making her fear for her state and the country.

"Iowa used to be a purple state and we voted for the person. Now, we're voting for the R or the D behind your name and that is to me (is) a very scary way to go," Keithley said.

Melvin Houser, the Pottawattamie County Commissioner of Elections says early voting is looking a lot different compared to past years.

"Four years ago, we had about 16,000 early absentees. Now we're just pushing 7,000. I don't know why," Houser said.

Houser's hope is that turnout will be more substantial on election day, while Keithley keeps the faith in practicing our civic duty.

"It is sad to think that people consider their vote doesn't matter when it really does," Houser said.

Houser also says the absentee ballot voting window was shortened during the last legislative session. Several years ago, it took 40 days to mail absentees. Now it's down to 20 days before the election.

