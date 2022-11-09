Secretary Pete Buttigieg on inflation to 3 News Now: 'Democrats are working on solving the problem'

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The U.S. Secretary of Transportation told 3 News Now on Tuesday to get out to vote as it’s the one-time politicians are required to listen to Americans.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke to 3 News Now in his personal capacity in a remote interview on Tuesday morning.

While Republicans have hit economic issues like inflation hard, he said the GOP is seeking to change social security and take away abortion rights.

“On issue after issue, what I’m finding is Democrats are working on solving the problem and congressional Republicans, to be honest, have been more focused on mentioning the problem,” said Buttigieg, who made a name for himself running for the Democratic nomination for President in 2020.

Buttigieg also spoke in support of Democratic candidate Tony Vargas, running in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

He said Rep. Don Bacon voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which included a $35 cap on insulin prices. He said Vargas will work across the aisle.

“I’m looking for somebody, not who is going to agree with the administration every time, and I don't think that would happen with Congressman Vargas. I’m looking for somebody who can sit at the table on both sides of the aisle and get things done,” said Buttigieg.

Finally, he said state legislature races are especially important this year with abortion now in the hands of the states. He said those issues in Lincoln are sometimes more important than what is going on in DC.

“The way that we as a country have approached that is to trust women to make that decision and I think these really extreme approaches, ever since that right was taken away in the Supreme Court, really have set us back and very much are on the ballot,” said Buttigieg.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.