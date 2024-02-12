Handmade dog treats inspired by big game headliners a hit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We heard about bakers making cookies and cakes for football parties on Sunday. But this was different!

Here's copy from the on-air version of the story:

People can't have all the fun on Sunday. We found the coolest dog treats - handmade in northwest Omaha.

At Woof & Whiskers near 147th and Maple, bakers have been hard at work designing and making cookies.

They sold out of everything earlier in the week, but have more now.

Like the trophy, Taylor, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and his brother - Jason. That design was inspired by his shirtless moment during the Chiefs' AFC Divisional win over the Bills.

We joked with the shop's owner about dogs' reactions.

"They don't care. They don't care who's decorated on it. That's more for us and the fun of it for us. They just like the cookies themselves, you know? They don't admire the work like we do," Kramer Martin said, laughing.

He is a lifelong Chiefs fan. In addition to owning the shop, Martin is on the Omaha Fire Department, but he previously worked on Kansas City's.

So, yes, that's who he's rooting for, but Woof & Whiskers has several San Francisco-themed cookies, too.

