Closed Rosewood Academy daycare locations available for rent

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rosewood Academy appears to be moving out of its three metro-area daycare locations.

All locations are listed for rent on Crexi.com, which lists commercial properties.

Co-owner Kelli Hansen could not be immediately reached for comment. The public relations firm that was representing Rosewood Academy is no longer representing the company.

The daycares closed in late March "temporarily and voluntarily," according to a letter from the company. About two weeks later, the Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order to close the facility. Rosewood Academy initially intended to fight that decision, and hearing was scheduled. That hearing never happened.

Misdemeanor charges of caretaker neglect against co-owner Carl Hansen and two former employees were formally filed in Douglas County Court on Thursday.

It's unclear if Rosewood Academy is leasing out its own properties or if it ended leases it had. Records available online indicate the properties are owned by three different LLCs, called Rosewood Ten, Turn Eleven, and The 5 Children.

