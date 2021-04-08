OPD: Special Victims Unit investigating case involving Rosewood Academy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha police spokesperson told 3 News Now Investigators that its Special Victims Unit is investigating a report involving Rosewood Academy.

At least one parent called Omaha police in January asking if they were aware of some complaints with DHHS against the daycare back in December.

We asked OPD for a copy of this report. They denied the request, stating it is an active investigation, but did confirm the Special Victims Unit was investigating a complaint.

The Special Victim Unit handles cases involving vulnerable victims.

Last week, 3 News Now Investigators reported on the daycares.

Learn more: Rosewood Academy faces state investigation

Rosewood Academy announced on March 28 that it would close all three of its locations for two weeks while DHHS conducts investigations.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox