Some OPPD customers saved money in little-used program after storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fewer than 9% of Omaha Public Power District customers are enrolled in a program that protects more electrical lines than the utility normally would cover in the event of damage.

OPPD's Electrical Line Plan offers up to $1,500 per claim at the cost of $3.95 each month for the first year, then $4.49 each month after. The program covers damages to customer-owned service, not the service drop and electric meter, which OPPD already covers. That includes things like the box containing the meter, the point of attachment, and the service panel. There's no out-of-pocket cost for a claim.

Otherwise, the cost may need to come out of your pocket, perhaps toward a homeowner's insurance deductible.

About 50 people made claims in the weekend of the straight line wind storm that hit the metro area, said OPPD spokesperson Jodi Baker. For comparison, three people made claims the prior weekend.

More than 250 people have made claims this month, compared to 166 in July last year.

There's a 30-day waiting period to obtain coverage. More information is available here.