Rosewood Academy daycare employee enters not guilty plea on child abuse charge

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A fourth former Rosewood Academy daycare employee is facing a charge related to child abuse or neglect.

Lindsey K. Hansen, 35, pleaded not guilty in Sarpy County Court to a count of negligent child abuse on Monday. The class I misdemeanor carries a penalty of no more than a year imprisonment and a fine of $1,000.

The charge stems from an alleged December 2020 incident at the former Rosewood Academy location at 19010 Edna Street, and involves one toddler victim, according to Brandi Lang, a deputy county attorney.

An amended complaint shows Hansen is accused of the crimes from events "on or about" Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, 2020.

Lang said this charge comes later than charges against Rosewood Academy employees in Douglas County because of the length of the investigation. Some things came to light more recently, she said.

Learn more: Another former Rosewood Academy daycare employee charged; accused of negligent child abuse

An owner of Rosewood Academy, Carl Hansen, previously faced a charge of caretaker neglect but it was amended to disorderly conduct. He then pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge last summer and was sentenced to a year of probation in September.

Learn more: Daycare owner accused of hurting child gets 12 months probation; victim's mother speaks out

Lang, along with parents who sent their children to Rosewood Academy, believe Carl Hansen is not related to Lindsey Hansen.

Lindsey Hansen is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on March 11.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox