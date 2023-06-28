Iowan accused of using porn to attack social media platform

An Iowa man is being sued for allegedly using pornography to defame a social-media company that fired him.

DreamTeam Development, a Pennsylvania developer of social media platforms like Reelster and Wimkin, is suing Brandon Irlbeck, also known as Brandon Boyle, in federal court for alleged defamation, breach of contract and misappropriation of trade secrets.

According to the lawsuit, Irlbeck worked for DreamTeam until 2020, when he was fired for misconduct and for exposing DreamTeam to some unspecified form of “civil and criminal penalties.”

About three weeks ago, the lawsuit claims, Irlbeck created a social media platform to compete with Wimkin that he called Yorefans, in violation of his employment-separation agreement. Irlbeck is also alleged to have created a website with the URL of “wimkinscams.com” and to have created various aliases to defame and harass DreamTeam.

Irlbeck is also accused of “attacking” Reelster – promoted by DreamTeam as a child-safe alternative to TikTok – with pornography. Wimkin and Reelster strictly prohibit pornography, nudity, and the promotion of criminal acts, according to the lawsuit, and Wimkin donates 20% of its gross profits to victims of child-sex trafficking and groups that combat trafficking.

Irlbeck is also accused of filing with the Federal Trade Commission false complaints about DreamTeam and of altering Wimkin’s Wikipedia page to defame and harass the company.

According to the lawsuit, a news network was scheduled to interview DreamTeam’s president, Jason Sheppard, about Wimkin on June 8. Two days before the interview was scheduled to air, Irlbeck allegedly contacted the network and falsely suggested DreamTeam was being investigated by the FBI for securities fraud and would be using the interview to illegally solicit shareholders.

As a result, the interview was canceled, and the lawsuit claims the cancellation “resulted in DreamTeam losing approximately $10,000 to $15,000 in daily reviews from increased subscribers.”

Irlbeck, who has yet to file a response to the lawsuit, could not be reached for comment.

