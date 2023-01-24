Kansas City Plaza Academy staff member injured in a drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said a Plaza Academy paraprofessional suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting Tuesday outside the alternative high school in Westport.

KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said officers responded shortly before 12:40 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Broadway Boulevard.

Police said a car pulled up outside Plaza Academy, which Becchina said has "50 to 60 kids" enrolled, and shot the instructor, who was transported to an area hospital where he was expected to recover.

No students were targeted by the shooter, according to the initial investigation.

“There’s no indication there was any attempt to get into the school or target anyone who was inside,” Becchina said.

He added that it's “way too early to tell” who the suspected shooter was or the circumstances of the shooting, but Becchina said no suspect was in custody and there was no description of a suspect vehicle.

“It’s something, anytime you hear about something like this, your heart skips a beat,” Becchina said. “We’re thankful this victim is OK."

