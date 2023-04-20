Kansas City police shoot, kill man who was allegedly pointing gun at people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A man died after being shot by Kansas City, Missouri, police on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near E. 27th Street and Brighton Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe, KCPD two officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a man pointing a gun at people.

Callers reported the man was walking up and down the street with the weapon.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but during the encounter, one officer fired his weapon and shot the man, Lowe said.

Lowe wasn't immediately able to say whether or not the man pointed the gun at the officers.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

