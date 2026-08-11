10 cyclospora cases reported across Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, local officials say

OMAHA, NE. — Ten cases of cyclospora are being investigated across Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties in Nebraska, the Three Rivers Public Health Department reported in a statement.

Department officials said, as of now, the cases are not linked to the Taylor Farms lettuce outbreak that has swept across the Midwest and South.

An investigation is underway by the FDA and CDC.

Officials did not disclose where in the Three Rivers area the cases are located, citing privacy concerns and the ongoing federal investigation.

The 10 cases are current as of Aug. 6 and are subject to change pending investigation results, officials said.

Residents in the Three Rivers area can take steps to protect themselves.

The department recommends cooking food above 158 degrees Fahrenheit and washing produce thoroughly.

Anyone who suspects they were exposed to cyclospora is asked to contact their doctor.

KMTV will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.