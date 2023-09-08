13-year-old Omaha student trips in front of car, narrowly avoids being hit after car drives directly over them

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Omaha Police Department, a little after 3 p.m. on Friday a 13-year-old ran into a street and was injured near Bedford and 52nd Streets near Monroe Middle School.

Initial police radio reports indicated that the teen may have been hit by a vehicle, but upon further investigation, OPD told 3 News Now that the juvenile ran "in front of the vehicle, tripped and fell, but landed essentially facing the same direction the vehicle was driving ... The vehicle did not run over the juvenile. The vehicle literally drove over the juvenile without making contact except for the inside of a tire possibly rubbing against one of their elbows."

Police say the teen was taken to the hospital as a precaution but appears to have been injured more by the fall than by the vehicle passing over them.

