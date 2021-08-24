166 COVID patients hospitalized, including two children, Douglas County Health Department says

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, not long after Douglas County Health Director Lindsey Huse recommended a temporary mask mandate for the county, the health department reported 232 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

With the new cases, the department said the community’s total since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now up to 76,836.

No new deaths were reported so the total remains at 744.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 284 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 81% rate with 58 beds available. There were 166 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 55 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Two pediatric patients were confirmed among the hospitalized individuals. There were six additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them are adults. Twenty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Vaccination clinics happening this week:

