2 gunshot victims taken to Nebraska Medicine from the area of 18th and Spencer Streets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At 6 p.m., Omaha Police responded to a radio call of "shots fired" near 18th and Lothrop Street, according to OPD Lt. Brian Schmaderer.

A spokesman for the Omaha Police Department told 3 News Now that there are "multiple scenes," meaning the police responded to more than one location in the area.

Schmaderer says that when officers responded to the "shots fired" call, they encountered a collision between two cars — a Nissan Altima and an Infiniti — at 18th and Spencer Streets.

Four individuals ran eastbound from the Nissan and all four of them were detained by police, says Schmaderer. Two of the Nissan occupants had gunshot wounds.

The shooting victims were taken to Nebraska Medicine; one in serious condition and another in critical condition. Schmaderer says he doesn't believe the injuries are life-threatening.

The Infiniti was located at 18th and Lothrop Street.

A perimeter is set up and people are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and 3 News Now will update the story when more information becomes available.

