20-year-old woman shot Monday morning near 72nd and Maple Streets

Two possible suspects being interviewed
Posted at 3:26 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 16:31:49-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 20-year-old woman on Monday morning near 73rd and Corby Streets.

According to OPD, Officers responded to a convenience store on North 72nd Street and located the victim, Taea Byrd, 20. Byrd told officers she was in the parking lot at 7301 Corby Street when two suspects confronted her, demanding money before shooting her.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported Byrd to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers located two possible suspects and are currently interviewing them.

The investigation is ongoing.

