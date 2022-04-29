2022 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting schedule of events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting returns to Omaha for the first time since 2019.

The return of the shareholders meeting means the return of tens of thousands of people to the metro, along with representation from many of Berkshire Hathaway's companies.

One of the most present being Borsheims.

In 2019, Borsheims had around 20,000 people walk through its doors for the weekend.

It is thrilled to welcome everyone back for what they expect to be another busy shareholders weekend.

“We like to compare it to the holiday season as far as sales go, and it’s all hands on deck this time of year. You know, like I mentioned, it’s a one-of-a-kind event,” Borsheims Director of Marketing and Ecommerce Andy Brabec said. “We have people flying in from all around the country, trying to take care of those shareholders this weekend.”

Borsheims says it has brought in 65 of its best vendors and brands to accommodate the shareholders.

It will hold its shareholder-only shopping night event Friday, and another shareholder shopping-only event Sunday.

“Borsheims has been the physical presence for connecting with Berkshire Hathaway,” Brabec said. “Since the early 90s we’ve had a shareholder event here at the store, and we look forward to bringing people back, having a great time and walking away with a one-of-a-kind gift.”

Here’s a look at all the important times and events:

Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting Events - Friday

Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains (Shareholder Shopping Day)



CHI Health Center: Exhibit Hall (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

Borsheims Shareholder-Only Shopping Night



120 Regency Parkway (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Will Call/Credential Pick-Up



CHI Health Center: 10th Street Arena Entrance (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Brooks 5K Packet Pick-Up



CHI Health Center (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Peak Performance, 519 North 78th Street (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting Events - Saturday

CHI Health Center



Exhibit Booths Open (7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Annual Meeting Movie (8:30 a.m.)

Meeting Begins with Q & A Session (9:15 a.m.)

Lunch Break (12 p.m.)

Q & A Session Resumes (1 p.m.)

Formal Business Meeting (3:45 p.m.)

NFM Berkshire Picnic



NFM, 700 South 72nd Street (5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Brooks 5K Packet Pick-Up



CHI Health Center (Opens at 7 a.m.)

Peak Performance, 519 North 78th Street (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting Events - Sunday

Berkshire Hathaway “Invest in Yourself” 5K Presented by Brooks



Start & Finish Located Outside of Charles Schwab Field (8 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

Borsheims Shareholder-Only Shopping Day

