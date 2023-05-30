3 people injured in vehicle crash near 50th and Northwest Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities say that four people were involved in a crash at 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway on Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m.

Police on the scene told 3 News Now photojournalist Kevin Rempe that one person was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and two more people were taken in serious condition to the hospital.

A pickup and a sedan were the vehicles involved.

This is a developing story.

