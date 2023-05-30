Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 people injured in vehicle crash near 50th and Northwest Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon

NWRadialCrash
Kevin Rempe/KMTV
Crash near 50th Street and NW Radial HWY.
NWRadialCrash
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 16:49:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities say that four people were involved in a crash at 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway on Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m.

Police on the scene told 3 News Now photojournalist Kevin Rempe that one person was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and two more people were taken in serious condition to the hospital.

A pickup and a sedan were the vehicles involved.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018