3 News Now anchor Serese Cole emcees Noah Clinic's Champion of Change luncheon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now's Serese Cole had the honor of emceeing a special event Thursday.

It was to recognize the vision of Ira Combs who started Noah Clinic.

The clinic has offered free health care to those in north Omaha for over two decades.

Thursday was their Champion of Change luncheon.

Noah has also supported education and scholarship programs.

But as state senator Justin Wayne said, part of being a Champion of Change is continuing to work for that change.

"My wife was diagnosed with cancer in June. She wouldn't let me resign. So when people why ask why I take this personal. Because this is that important. And if it's not that important to you then we'll drop you off on the street and keep moving. Get real. Get focused. And come together. If we do that nobody can stop us," said Wayne.

Senator Wayne received the major award of the day — the Champion of Change of award.

Noah also offers training in medical skills that prepare students for careers in the medical field and community service.

