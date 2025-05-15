3 NEWS NOW EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Don Bacon on priorities, political future and weathering storms

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — On a Saturday afternoon in May, Congressman Don Bacon talked to 3 News Now's Mary Nelson in his basement for an hour. They discussed tariffs, geopolitics, domestic politics, Medicaid and his re-election prospects.



Nelson: Thank you for agreeing to meet with us. Why did you say 'yes' to do this on a Saturday?

Bacon: Well, I appreciate media. I was a public affairs guy for General Petraeus in Iraq. I love our Constitution and I love the freedom of the press and I feel like, when the local media asks, you answer.

Beyond local, his national profile is growing.

Nelson: Was this a design for you or did you just find yourself in this moment?

Bacon: It wasn't a design. In fact, I never intended to run for Congress. When I retired in 2014, it just - the door became open when Brad Ashford won and Lee Terry lost. And I'm sort of an old fashioned Republican. I'm a Reagan guy in my heart. I guess I have layers to my priorities. I'm a Christian first. American second. And then, I'm a Republican somewhere farther down.

Nelson: Is there a hill you're prepared to die on as that goes?

Bacon: Well, I stand for what I believe with Ukraine. I was a little bit vocal on the Canadian thing because I feel like we changed the election, which wasn't right. I'm a big believer in our allies, I'm a big believer that we stand up for freedom, free markets.

He also believes that, right now, the game is too much about "shirts and skins."

Bacon: This is about ideas and values and I'd rather be a defender of the traditional conservative values than just be a team player. I think, a team going in the wrong direction, you need somebody to speak up and try to stand for what's right.

Speaking up has meant weathering storms.

Bacon: I've had three or four incidences - where I took 31,000 phone calls in one week. My wife was threatened. I had, my supporters were threatened.

That was during the speaker's race a year-and-a-half ago. The worst it ever got, he says. However, he never considered resigning.

Bacon: You can't let behavior like that win.

It was after that when Bacon last won re-election, but he's at a crossroads now.

Nelson: Are you for sure in for 2026?

Bacon: I am not. You know, the first three times I ran, it was automatic. Last time, I was debating whether I really wanted to run or not. I don't define myself as a congressman. Some people, this is their life, their dream.

Nelson: If I'm reading tea leaves, Congressman, it doesn't sound like you plan to run again?

Bacon: I haven't... decided... or I haven't... I haven't... first of all, I haven't publicly committed to anything.

Nelson: I understand.

Bacon: But we're talking about it in our family. It's really, ultimately, I've got a spouse, all my family lives within 15 minutes of me here.

He added that, the week before the interview, one of his grandsons asked when he'd retire so they could spend more time together.

For the benefit of other potential candidates - and voters - he expects to announce a decision on whether to run again early this summer.

Rep. Bacon points to securing funding for Offutt Air Force Base after the 2019 flood, and ongoing construction at Eppley Airfield, as two of his most impactful accomplishments.

