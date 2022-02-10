56th annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo returns to CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Home & Garden Expo returns Thursday at the CHI Health Center for its 56th consecutive year.

The expo is full of experts and attractions, along with all the latest products and services for the home, garden and outdoor living.

3 News now reporter Zach Williamson spoke with the event organizer along with some local businesses that will be at this year's expo.

The schedule is listed below:



Thursday, February 10 (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Friday, February 11 (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Saturday, February 12 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Sunday, February 13 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

For more information on the event, along with admission prices, click here.