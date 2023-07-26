A burst pipe causes damage to Nebraska Humane Society medical department

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After a pipe burst in the medical department at the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS), kennel space is very limited. The shelter took significant damage and is asking people with surrenders to hold onto them a little longer.

The burst happened between 2:00-3:00 pm Friday when a pipe in the fire suppression system gave way.

NHS Vice President of Operations, Steve Glandt, said that they are still trying to identify where the rupture happened.

Staff members stopped the water as fast as they could, but the specialized system still needs repairs.

"Had something like this happened overnight, after hours, it would have been terrible," said Glandt. "The amount of damage that happened in this short of time, it definitely would've been tenfold had nobody been there to respond quickly."

The staff has been at the shelter 24 hours a day in case something more was to happen. All animals are safe but there is still a lot of work to be done.

"We have to remove drywall, tear up concrete … The static pressure that was created underneath caused walls to buckle, ceilings to buckle ... it's just amazing what that kind of pressure resulted in," said Glandt.

Damage to the medical facilities means a temporary new home at the Spay and Neuter Center while repairs are being done.

Grandt said kennels for surrendered animals are estimated to be fixed within the next few days.

For those with surrenders, NHS is urging owners to either hold onto their pets, ask friends or family for help or use a free rehoming website like Home to Home.

Details about rehoming options are on the NHS website.

