A call for answers after a man was shot by an off-duty Douglas County Deputy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, Oct. 28 just before 5:00 a.m., a man was shot by a sheriff's deputy near 108th and Maple. The incident involved an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy and a man was injured by gunfire. Now Project KNOSE is asking for accountability for the deputy involved.

Project KNOSE stands for Keep North Omaha Safe for Everyone. Jobina Lloyd has been a member of the group for about ten years and said they've been reviewing video taken of the incident on social media and talking to witnesses.

"If you listen to the video, if you listen from the time he exited his vehicle to the time that the boy was shot. We're trying to figure out why you even pulled your firearm out in the first place," said Lloyd.

Here's what we know from DCSO: The off-duty deputy came across a fight, he asked dispatch for more officers, and just minutes later a "help an officer" call was radioed, after that, the deputy used his gun.

"Whether you're on-duty or off-duty, we'll identify yourself clearly that you are a peace officer, that you are a police officer, you are a deputy," said Sheriff Aaron Hanson.

And while identifying yourself is protocol as Sheriff Hanson said...

"The officer did not once state a name, that he was a sheriff. He was in a regular car, he wasn't in a police car so we didn't think to know that he was even an officer," said Ms. Hamadi.

Ms. Hamadi is the girlfriend of the man who was shot. His name, Daveyon T. Sherman. But community members are asking for transparency about the deputy involved.

"What we're tired of as a community is ya'll making us wait. Ya'll didn't wait to post all his information," said Lloyd.

Mr. Sherman is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The deputy is on paid leave until the investigation is finished.

"That officer could have pulled out anything else — a taser gun at that. He could have pulled out anything else but most importantly he as an officer could have de-escalated the whole thing," said Ms. Hamadi.

The investigation is ongoing. Sheriff Hanson said details on who the deputy is likely to be released later this week. Following that, a comprehensive report.

