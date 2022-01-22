AARP Iowa calls for COVID vaccine boosters for nursing home staff and residents

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — AARP is calling for nursing homes to require COVID-19 boosters for residents and staff.

“The COVID-19 virus has demonstrated repeatedly that it is very dynamic. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant over the past weeks poses a significant risk for residents and staff of nursing homes who have not been boosted. For their sake, we must act now and make the delivery of booster shots to nursing home residents and staff our highest priority,” said AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson.

In a statement to 3 News Now, AARP Iowa is also working to end the challenges with long-term care in Iowa by addressing workforce shortages and increasing funding for long-term care before tragedy occurs.

Additionally, it is looking to build a public, searchable database of direct care workers.

AARP Iowa represents 360,000 members 50 years and older across Iowa.

