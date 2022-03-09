AARP Iowa warns of Ukrainian charity scams, shares tips to avoid them

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — AARP Iowa is warning of possible charity scams related to Ukraine.

“Iowans contributing to Ukrainian relief efforts want their donations to be helping people in need, not going straight into a fraudster’s pocket,” said AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson in a press release. “That’s why when it comes to fraud, vigilance is our number one weapon.”

According to AARP Iowa, these are potential warning signs and tactics that scammers could use.

How the scams work:



You could receive a phone call, text message, email, social media message, or be contacted in person about donating to Ukraine.

The scammer may use a name similar to a well-known charity.

They make pressure you to donate quickly and donate through a phone app, text message, or by purchasing gift cards.

If you are unsure if a charity is legitimate, you can go to websites like Give.org or Charity Watch to make sure your donation goes to the proper organization.

