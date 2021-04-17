Two injured in shooting at Westroads Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Police responded to a shooting incident at Westroads Mall on Saturday.

Police said they were two victims. A man was brought to Bergan Mercy with life-threatening injuries. Police said he's in critical condition.

A woman was brought to Emmanuel Hospital with a serious leg injury but it's not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened just outside of J.C. Penney inside the mall. Police said the call came in around noon.

The suspects are still at large. Police said they have limited details on which direction they took off in.

Police said the situation was not an active shooter situation, but they took precautions and treated it as such.

A search of the mall was conducted for any additional suspects or victims. Police are asking anyone with information to call 444-STOP.

Residents are advised to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Westroads Mall is closed for the rest of the day on Saturday. Police said it's expected the mall resumes normal hours on Sunday.

Westroads Mall was the site of a mass shooting in 2007 that left eight people dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Active situation at Westroads Mall. Nothing confirmed yet, but a lot of people are exiting the mall, and police in tactical in we’re seen entering the near Von Maur. pic.twitter.com/XH1RR2qSgf — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) April 17, 2021

