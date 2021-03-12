Officer shot at Westroads Mall identified

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE 3/13/2021 11:00 a.m.

Sources confirm to 3 News Now that the officer shot at Westroads Mall on Friday afternoon was Jeffrey Wittstruck.

Kenya Jenkins, 21, was charged in connection to the incident. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He's being held in Douglas County Corrections.

Jenkins was arrested Friday night near Waverly after a high speed chase on I-80.

At last check, Wittstruck was in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE 3/12/2021 6:20 p.m.

3 News Now confirmed with an OPD source that law enforcement has the suspected shooter in custody. The OPD public information officer also confirmed the arrest at a news conference outside the mall. She added that the officer who was shot is in stable condition, alert and awaiting surgery.

The suspect was apprehended near Waverly, Neb. after a high speed chase on westbound I-80. We are awaiting information on the weapon used in the shooting.

UPDATE 3/12/2021 5:00 p.m.

According to an update from Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, OPD officers were called to J.C. Penney in Westroads Mall on Friday afternoon on a shoplifting call. At some point during the police response, a struggle ensued and an officer was shot. There were multiple shots fired and an officer was transported to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

There was a limited suspect description from Chief Schmaderer who said that the suspect appears to be a Black male. Our news partners at the Omaha World-Herald are reporting that law enforcement was looking for a man in blue hoodie and black ripped jeans. The suspect is at large.

"Tonight, an Omaha Police officer needs the prayers and support of the community he serves. I ask everyone to join me and pray that he survives his injuries. Our police officers take risks every day to protect all of us. Please thank our officers and their families for their dedication to public safety and public service."

- Mayor Jean Stothert

@DCSheriffNE Our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured OMAHA police officer and our brothers and sisters at the OMAHA Police Department. ￼We stand ready to assist as needed. — Wayne D. Hudson (@ChiefWHudson) March 13, 2021

Our Troopers are assisting @OmahaPolice searching for a suspect who shot an officer this afternoon at Westroads Mall. If anyone has any information call the Omaha Police Department. pic.twitter.com/zMTkKBST8M — NSP_TroopANightShift 🇺🇸 (@NSPTroopANights) March 12, 2021

The men and women of the Bellevue Police Department want to offer our thoughts and prayers to the Omaha Police Officer shot in the line of duty today, the officer’s family and all of OPD during this time. pic.twitter.com/254uZtVnYx — Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) March 12, 2021

Channel 3 News was originally following a call of "help an officer" at the Westroads Mall around 4 p.m. when we sent a crew to the scene. Everyone is advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story.

