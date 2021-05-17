Adam Price expected in California court for extradition hearing on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Adam Price, the father of two children who were found dead inside a Bellevue home on Sunday, is scheduled to appear in a California court on Tuesday. He was arrested on a fugitive warrant in Pacifica, California — a beachside town near San Francisco.
Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore confirmed that Price is under arrest for two counts of Felony Child Abuse resulting in death, which is a Class 2A felony.
As of Monday afternoon, the Bellevue Police Department said that the death of the two children is a homicide investigation.
Moore said that Price is in the custody of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office in Redwood City, California. He is expected in court tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. for an extradition hearing. Moore said he has the option to voluntarily come back to Nebraska.
