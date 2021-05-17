Adam Price expected in California court for extradition hearing on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Adam Price, the father of two children who were found dead inside a Bellevue home on Sunday, is scheduled to appear in a California court on Tuesday. He was arrested on a fugitive warrant in Pacifica, California — a beachside town near San Francisco.

WATCH MORE:

Bellevue Police investigating after two children found dead

Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore confirmed that Price is under arrest for two counts of Felony Child Abuse resulting in death, which is a Class 2A felony.

As of Monday afternoon, the Bellevue Police Department said that the death of the two children is a homicide investigation.

Moore said that Price is in the custody of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office in Redwood City, California. He is expected in court tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. for an extradition hearing. Moore said he has the option to voluntarily come back to Nebraska.

3 News Now photojournalist Mike Simmons shared this photo taken near Price's house on Monday:

KMTV Staff Price house memorial

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson will have more on this story tonight:

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve confirmed that Adam L. Price, the father of the two children, has been arrested on 2 counts of felony child abuse resulting in death. @3NewsNowOmaha https://t.co/Massa9n5ak — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) May 17, 2021

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

